Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Shares Down 4.5%

Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) traded down 4.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.90 and last traded at $22.09. 4,681 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 337,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vaxcyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Vaxcyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.95.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. Research analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jeff Fairman sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $386,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 593,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,299,417.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,589 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,546 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $973,000. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 357,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,865,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,350,000 after acquiring an additional 155,109 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 103,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 38,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

