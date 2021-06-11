Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Bought by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 1,042.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,735 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.18. 18,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,974,071. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $72.27 and a 1 year high of $104.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.55.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

