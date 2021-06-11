Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Wealthsimple US Ltd.

Wealthsimple US Ltd. decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,252 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 9.7% of Wealthsimple US Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Wealthsimple US Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $16,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

VTI stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $220.66. The company had a trading volume of 31,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,211,661. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $149.85 and a 1 year high of $220.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $215.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

