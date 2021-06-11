Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Lifted by Quantitative Advantage LLC

Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,466 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 6.3% of Quantitative Advantage LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $32,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,344,000 after acquiring an additional 960,505 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,026,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,304,000 after acquiring an additional 603,625 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 5,928,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,463,000 after acquiring an additional 461,095 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,620,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,928,000 after acquiring an additional 148,699 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,249,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,328,000 after purchasing an additional 85,161 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI remained flat at $$220.37 during midday trading on Friday. 50,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,211,661. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $149.85 and a 12-month high of $220.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

