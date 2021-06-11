Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,081,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441,210 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,265,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 627,289 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3,756.4% in the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 492,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,164,000 after purchasing an additional 479,424 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,894,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,510,000 after purchasing an additional 478,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 964,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,225,000 after purchasing an additional 249,475 shares during the last quarter.

VTEB stock opened at $55.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.04. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.84 and a 12 month high of $55.51.

