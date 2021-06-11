Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 30.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,321 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 106.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 168.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $227.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,011. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $155.65 and a 52-week high of $231.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $222.09.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

