Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,245,000 after purchasing an additional 711,940 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,633,000 after buying an additional 650,831 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,302,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 516,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,249,000 after buying an additional 272,863 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,671,000 after buying an additional 264,123 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $107.02. The company had a trading volume of 25,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,213. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.05. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $76.29 and a 12-month high of $108.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.