Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Raised by Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $275.03. 52,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,638. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $190.24 and a 52-week high of $278.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $270.01.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

