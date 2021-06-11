Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,280 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 9.7% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 23,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 10,237 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,464,000. Camden National Bank grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,276,139. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.79 and a twelve month high of $53.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.45.

