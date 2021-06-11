Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $96.47 million-126.62 million.

Several research firms have commented on VALN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Valneva in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Valneva in a research note on Monday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Valneva in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

Shares of VALN stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $27.80. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,023. Valneva has a twelve month low of $24.16 and a twelve month high of $31.33.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

