UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $9.25, but opened at $9.65. UWM Holdings Co. Class shares last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 215,774 shares.

Specifically, Director Robert Verdun purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 136,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UWMC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. UWM Holdings Co. Class currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.08.

UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that UWM Holdings Co. Class will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,572,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in UWM Holdings Co. Class in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,607,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in UWM Holdings Co. Class in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,114,000. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in UWM Holdings Co. Class in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,071,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UWM Holdings Co. Class in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,889,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.22% of the company’s stock.

About UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

