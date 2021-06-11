Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, July 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th.

UTZ stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.70. The company had a trading volume of 377,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.70. Utz Brands has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $30.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.52.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Utz Brands will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

UTZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

