Uquid Coin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.34 Million (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. In the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. One Uquid Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $22.68 or 0.00061652 BTC on exchanges. Uquid Coin has a total market cap of $226.78 million and approximately $7.34 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00062696 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003701 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00023160 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.59 or 0.00841661 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00088867 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,078.09 or 0.08368256 BTC.

Uquid Coin Coin Profile

Uquid Coin (CRYPTO:UQC) is a coin. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin . The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquidcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Uquid Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

