Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.220-0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $150 million-160 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.13 million.Upstart also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $- EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Upstart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upstart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.11.

NASDAQ UPST traded down $10.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.58. 48,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,783,629. Upstart has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $191.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.51.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $121.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Upstart will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

