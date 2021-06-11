United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Trading Down 4%

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) fell 4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $200.71 and last traded at $201.34. 111,563 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,603,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $209.76.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UPS. Oppenheimer upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.63.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 56.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

