United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) PT Lowered to $237.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $260.00 to $237.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Argus boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of United Parcel Service from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $205.63.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $203.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.46. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $99.59 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The firm has a market cap of $176.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

