United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.50 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for United Natural Foods in a research note issued on Thursday, June 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.50 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.38. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

UNFI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Northcoast Research raised United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Natural Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $34.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.59. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $42.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.26.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 2.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 9.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $430,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,008 shares in the company, valued at $560,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Spinner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,775,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,545,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 269,423 shares of company stock worth $10,234,213. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

