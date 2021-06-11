Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays cut Uniper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of UNPRF stock remained flat at $$36.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. Uniper has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.97.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

