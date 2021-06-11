Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,153 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% during the first quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 131,169 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $28,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.7% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 243,459 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $53,561,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $276,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% during the first quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $206,000. 77.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.32.

Union Pacific stock opened at $219.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $145.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.55. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $161.41 and a 52 week high of $231.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.