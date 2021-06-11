UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Upgraded to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on UNCFF. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded UniCredit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UniCredit from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded UniCredit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded UniCredit from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.00.

UniCredit stock opened at $13.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.49. UniCredit has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $13.55.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

