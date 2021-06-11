Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Short Interest Down 81.9% in May

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 81.9% from the May 13th total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
UURAF traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.96. The company had a trading volume of 54,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,388. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.07. Ucore Rare Metals has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $2.36.
Ucore Rare Metals Company Profile
