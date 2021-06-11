Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Short Interest Down 81.9% in May

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 81.9% from the May 13th total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

UURAF traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.96. The company had a trading volume of 54,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,388. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.07. Ucore Rare Metals has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $2.36.

Ucore Rare Metals Company Profile

Ucore Rare Metals Inc engages in the exploration and separation of rare earth elements in Canada and the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Bokan Mountain/Dotson Ridge property located on Prince of Wales Island, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Ucore Uranium Inc and changed its name to Ucore Rare Metals Inc in June 2010.

