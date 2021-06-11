Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $36.63 million-39.68 million.

Shares of NASDAQ UK traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.29. The stock had a trading volume of 883,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,190. Ucommune International has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.35.

Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.71 million for the quarter.

Ucommune International Ltd provides and manages agile office spaces in China and internationally. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides a suite of services comprising individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services.

