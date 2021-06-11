UBS Group AG Purchases 223,918 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

UBS Group AG grew its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 61.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 587,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223,918 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.35% of Teradyne worth $71,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,283,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,769 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Teradyne by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,729,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,363,000 after purchasing an additional 775,186 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,557,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,567,000 after purchasing an additional 696,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 628.3% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 718,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,470,000 after purchasing an additional 620,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.56.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $127.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.66. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.06 and a 1-year high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total value of $10,356,537.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,188,018.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

