UBS Group AG Increases Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.11% of Moody’s worth $59,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TPI Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in Moody’s by 3.3% during the first quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 32,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Moody’s by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Minot Capital LP acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,256,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Moody’s by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRB Advisors LP lifted its stake in Moody’s by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. TRB Advisors LP now owns 35,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

MCO stock opened at $339.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $253.17 and a twelve month high of $340.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $326.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total transaction of $3,386,747.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,721,362.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $135,843.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,064,288.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,612 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,658 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.67.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.