UBS Group AG Has $64.59 Million Holdings in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,463,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161,487 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.05% of Global X FinTech ETF worth $64,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 159.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 375.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Get Global X FinTech ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FINX opened at $45.84 on Friday. Global X FinTech ETF has a 12-month low of $31.75 and a 12-month high of $52.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X FinTech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X FinTech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.