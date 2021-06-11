UBS Group AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.44% of Masimo worth $55,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,231,987,000 after buying an additional 418,292 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,891,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $434,382,000 after buying an additional 157,425 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 847,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,373,000 after buying an additional 7,093 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 573,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,737,000 after buying an additional 174,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 487,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,935,000 after buying an additional 174,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $498,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MASI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $218.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.49 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $225.68. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $203.81 and a one year high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $299.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.22 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

