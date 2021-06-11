UBS Group AG Buys 53,013 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,013 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $75,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $447.67.

NYSE:ROP opened at $453.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $436.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $362.90 and a 52-week high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,429,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $5,014,130. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

