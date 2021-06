U-Swirl (OTCMKTS:SWRL) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.05

U-Swirl, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SWRL) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.05. U-Swirl shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 326,200 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05.

About U-Swirl (OTCMKTS:SWRL)

U-Swirl, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises self-serve frozen yogurt cafés. It operates and franchises frozen yogurt cafés under the U-SWIRL Frozen Yogurt, CherryBerry, Yogurtini, Fuzzy Peach, Aspen Leaf Yogurt, Yogli Mogli, Let's Yo!, and Josie's Frozen Yogurt brand names.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for U-Swirl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U-Swirl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.