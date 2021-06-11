U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Price Target Raised to $74.00 at DA Davidson

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $55.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.
USCR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Concrete from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.
U.S. Concrete stock opened at $74.23 on Tuesday. U.S. Concrete has a twelve month low of $20.77 and a twelve month high of $78.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.95. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.
In other U.S. Concrete news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,158. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $28,842.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,099 shares of company stock valued at $130,174. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,801,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,437,000 after purchasing an additional 238,145 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Concrete in the 4th quarter valued at $680,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 500,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,728,000 after purchasing an additional 178,371 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in U.S. Concrete in the 1st quarter valued at $26,286,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 302,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,200,000 after purchasing an additional 103,232 shares during the period. 72.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About U.S. Concrete
U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.
