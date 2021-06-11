U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Price Target Raised to $74.00 at DA Davidson

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $55.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

USCR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Concrete from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

U.S. Concrete stock opened at $74.23 on Tuesday. U.S. Concrete has a twelve month low of $20.77 and a twelve month high of $78.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.95. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.22. U.S. Concrete had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Concrete will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Concrete news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,158. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $28,842.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,099 shares of company stock valued at $130,174. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,801,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,437,000 after purchasing an additional 238,145 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Concrete in the 4th quarter valued at $680,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 500,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,728,000 after purchasing an additional 178,371 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in U.S. Concrete in the 1st quarter valued at $26,286,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 302,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,200,000 after purchasing an additional 103,232 shares during the period. 72.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

