Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Acquired by Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC

Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,368 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Twilio comprises approximately 10.0% of Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Twilio worth $47,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $15,911,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Twilio by 645.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 4,500.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twilio alerts:

TWLO stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $324.68. 21,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,183,868. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $341.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 12.19. The company has a market cap of $56.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.98 and a beta of 1.43. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $187.53 and a one year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. On average, analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TWLO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.64.

In related news, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total value of $492,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,946,951.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,104 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total value of $379,720.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,323 shares of company stock worth $49,397,337. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Further Reading: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.