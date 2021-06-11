Tudor Pickering & Holt Reiterates “C$6.00” Price Target for Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG)

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$6.00 target price on Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and set a C$5.75 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$4.25 to C$8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Crescent Point Energy to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$6.67.

Shares of CPG opened at C$5.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.02. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.41 and a 52-week high of C$5.87. The firm has a market cap of C$3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.22, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$625.50 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.28%.

Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

