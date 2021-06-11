Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Earns Buy Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Triton International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.65 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triton International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

NYSE TRTN opened at $50.54 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.63. Triton International has a fifty-two week low of $28.66 and a fifty-two week high of $61.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.21. Triton International had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 20.92%. As a group, analysts expect that Triton International will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.46%.

In other Triton International news, VP Michelle Gallagher sold 1,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $94,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,655. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Simon R. Vernon sold 12,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $733,527.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 189,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,912,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,970 shares of company stock worth $909,493 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Triton International by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,015,000 after acquiring an additional 63,447 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Triton International by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 285,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,870,000 after acquiring an additional 60,868 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Triton International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 151,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Triton International by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after buying an additional 24,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Triton International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

