Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) CFO Hock Ming Ting Sells 8,400 Shares

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) CFO Hock Ming Ting sold 8,400 shares of Trio-Tech International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $53,004.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,385.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hock Ming Ting also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Hock Ming Ting sold 20,749 shares of Trio-Tech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $122,834.08.

On Monday, March 15th, Hock Ming Ting sold 1,500 shares of Trio-Tech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $7,875.00.

NYSEAMERICAN:TRT opened at $5.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.91 million, a P/E ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Trio-Tech International has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.88.

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.11 million during the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 1.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Trio-Tech International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Trio-Tech International by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trio-Tech International during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trio-Tech International in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

