Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.33. Trinity Biotech shares last traded at $3.26, with a volume of 72,115 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Trinity Biotech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Get Trinity Biotech alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $68.98 million, a PE ratio of -164.92 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a positive return on equity of 1,263.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIB. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Trinity Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Trinity Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,906,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after buying an additional 230,536 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRIB)

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the United States, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.