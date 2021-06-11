Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) Receives C$2.30 Average PT from Analysts

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on TCW. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Trican Well Service from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$3.05 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

TSE TCW opened at C$2.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$673.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33. Trican Well Service has a fifty-two week low of C$0.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.74.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$147.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$149.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trican Well Service will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

