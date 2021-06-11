Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.25 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics for G protein coupled receptors. The Company’s product pipeline includes TRV027, TRV130, TRV734 and Delta opioid biased ligand which are in different clinical phases. Trevena, Inc. is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Trevena in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.31.

NASDAQ TRVN opened at $2.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $333.73 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 2.46. Trevena has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $3.68.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trevena will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in Trevena in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 16.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

