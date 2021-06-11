Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Price Target Increased to C$26.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TCL.A has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark raised their target price on Transcontinental from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$26.22.

Transcontinental stock opened at C$25.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.30. Transcontinental has a 12 month low of C$12.40 and a 12 month high of C$26.37. The firm has a market cap of C$2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 17.04.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

