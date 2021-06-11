Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLCF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.17

Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLCF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.17 and traded as high as $19.76. Transcontinental shares last traded at $19.75, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

About Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLCF)

Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through Packaging, Printing, and Media sectors. The Packaging sector engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing and recycling flexible plastic, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

