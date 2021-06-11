Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Given New C$26.00 Price Target at CIBC

Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TCLAF. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Transcontinental from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Transcontinental from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Transcontinental presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

Transcontinental stock opened at $21.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.90. Transcontinental has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $21.77.

Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through Packaging, Printing, and Media sectors. The Packaging sector engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing and recycling flexible plastic, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.