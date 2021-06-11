Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Sells 53 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $235.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $230.72. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $156.72 and a 12-month high of $236.46.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

