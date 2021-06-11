Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Has $829,000 Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 50.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,084 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fundamentun LLC grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 29,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 22,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 240,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $15.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.08. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

