Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Has $654,000 Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC cut its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,300 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.33.

FedEx stock opened at $292.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.67. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $127.29 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The company has a market capitalization of $77.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total transaction of $1,485,059.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,943,666.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869 over the last three months. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

