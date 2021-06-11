Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Has $481,000 Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lowered its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 47.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,186 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geier Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geier Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 2.6% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in American Electric Power by 4.9% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in American Electric Power by 4.9% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, 4J Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 5.3% in the first quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

AEP stock opened at $84.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $94.21. The stock has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.70.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEP. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.75.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $133,203.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,615.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 15,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $1,331,860.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,421,313.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,418. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

