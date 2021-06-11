Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Cuts Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lowered its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,990 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,869,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,122,151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,907,100 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,545,932 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,010,000 after buying an additional 628,230 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,313,083 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $331,525,000 after acquiring an additional 285,867 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $312,858,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,685,947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $306,475,000 after acquiring an additional 96,061 shares in the last quarter. 55.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $55.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.08.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

