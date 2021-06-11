Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Buys 2,077 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,285,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,912 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,974,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,710,000 after acquiring an additional 375,504 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,331,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,291,000 after purchasing an additional 107,133 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,165,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 35.8% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,900,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,578,000 after purchasing an additional 500,773 shares in the last quarter.

SPLG opened at $49.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.86. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $34.87 and a twelve month high of $49.92.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

