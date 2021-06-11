Traders Purchase High Volume of Legend Biotech Call Options (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 6,100 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,159% compared to the average daily volume of 270 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LEGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Legend Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEGN. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 340.7% during the fourth quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 198,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 153,312 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $5,419,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 137.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 321,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,050,000 after purchasing an additional 186,031 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 23,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEGN stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.90. 326,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,990. Legend Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion and a PE ratio of -29.35.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 85.12% and a negative net margin of 437.14%. On average, research analysts expect that Legend Biotech will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

