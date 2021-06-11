TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan Sells 1,397 Shares of Stock

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 1,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $63,814.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,295.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ramesh Gopalakrishnan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 6,392 shares of TPI Composites stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $289,238.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 1,420 shares of TPI Composites stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $63,062.20.

On Monday, March 15th, Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 997 shares of TPI Composites stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $52,143.10.

TPI Composites stock opened at $44.51 on Friday. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $81.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.48 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.94.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $404.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.90 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.12%. TPI Composites’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on TPI Composites from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.92.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth $1,057,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in TPI Composites by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,254 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TPI Composites by 67.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 10,589 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in TPI Composites in the first quarter worth $3,373,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 37.9% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 346,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,532,000 after purchasing an additional 95,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

