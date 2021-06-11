Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 68,859 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Tower Bridge Advisors lessened its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 36.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 121,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 68,859 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.36.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,963,802.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,986.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $72,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at $524,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 74,783 shares of company stock worth $4,770,493 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $67.01. 329,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,784,884. The firm has a market cap of $149.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $54.07 and a 52 week high of $67.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

