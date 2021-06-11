Tower Bridge Advisors Lowers Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Tower Bridge Advisors lessened its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $4,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 1,300.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,774,000 after purchasing an additional 148,846 shares during the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth $40,343,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,031,000 after purchasing an additional 15,521 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 67,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth $16,180,000. 55.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPL stock traded up $13.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,505.75. 928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,653. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a one year low of $427.69 and a one year high of $1,773.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,566.21.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $84.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.22 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 58.70% and a return on equity of 34.01%. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TPL. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

In related news, CEO Tyler Glover purchased 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,503.93 per share, for a total transaction of $40,606.11. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,620.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 287 shares of company stock worth $461,390. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

