Tower Bridge Advisors Has $6.35 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,806 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in NIKE were worth $6,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its position in NIKE by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,450,895. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.02. 219,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,306,668. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.44 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.01 billion, a PE ratio of 61.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.46%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.29.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

